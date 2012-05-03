FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian Agribank eyes benchmark Eurobond issue - source
May 3, 2012 / 1:40 PM / in 5 years

Russian Agribank eyes benchmark Eurobond issue - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 3 (Reuters) - Russian Agricultural Bank, or Rosselkhozbank, picked Citigroup, J.P. Morgan and VTB Capital to arrange a series of meetings with investors from May 9 to examine demand for a possible Eurobond issue, a banking source told Reuters on Thursday.

The source said that meetings will start in Munich and continue in London and then in New York, with the last meeting scheduled for May, 15 in Boston.

“They are looking at a benchmark rouble-denominated offering but may add a dollar tranche if market conditions are favourable,” the source said.

Russian borrowers have raised over $17 billion via Eurobond issues so far this year, more than a half of the volume raised last year. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Andrey Ostroukh)

