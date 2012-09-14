FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Putin says backs recycling tax on farming machines
September 14, 2012 / 3:05 PM / in 5 years

Russia's Putin says backs recycling tax on farming machines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOCHI, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Russia could introduce a recycling or ‘utilization’ tax on imported farming machines, after president Vladimir Putin said on Friday he supported the idea.

Such a tax could give an incentive for owners of old farming machines to update and buy new models, if it works in the same way as a car scrappage scheme which paid car owners cash for turning in their old vehicles.

Putin said the state could well introduce a so-called recycling or utilization tax on imported machines.

“This is a right decision, we could well introduce a utilization tax on imports of machines,” he said, in answer to a question when visiting a plant of farming equipment maker Rostelmash.

