MOSCOW, Jan 25 (Reuters) - A unit of Russian state conglomerate Rostec, Ural Works Of Civil Aviation, has signed a license agreement with Airbus on producing Airbus H135 helicopters in Russia.

The agreement was signed in Moscow on Monday after a meeting between the Russian economy minister and his French counterpart. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Alexander Winning)