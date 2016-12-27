FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia finds black box from military plane crashed in the Black Sea - TASS
December 27, 2016 / 6:18 AM / 8 months ago

Russia finds black box from military plane crashed in the Black Sea - TASS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 27 (Reuters) - A black box has been found in the wreckage of a Russian military plane that crashed into the Black Sea on Sunday, killing all 92 on board, the TASS news agency reported on Tuesday citing a law enforcement source.

The source said the box, which contains flight information that could help identify the cause of the crash, would be sent to Moscow for analysis.

Investigators have so far said that pilot error or a technical fault were likely to have caused the Defence Ministry TU-154 to come down.

The plane was carrying dozens of Red Army Choir singers and dancers to Syria to entertain Russian troops in the run-up to the New Year, as well as other passengers.

Reporting by Peter Hobson; editing by Katya Golubkova

