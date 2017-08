MOSCOW, May 28 (Reuters) - Russia on Sunday completed the first flight of its new MS-21 medium-range passenger plane, state-controlled United Aircraft Corporation said in a statement.

Russia has said the MS-21, its first post-Soviet mainline passenger plane, is superior to its Western-made counterparts will be sold to both Russian and foreign carriers. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Alison Williams)