8 months ago
Russian military plane crashes in Siberia, 23 hospitalised - agencies
December 19, 2016 / 6:08 AM / 8 months ago

Russian military plane crashes in Siberia, 23 hospitalised - agencies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The Russian Defence Ministry said on Monday that one of its planes had crashed in northeast Siberia, but that nobody had been killed in the accident, Russian news agencies reported.

It said 23 people had been airlifted to hospital, 16 of whom were in serious condition.

The Defence Ministry Ilyushin Il-18 aircraft made an emergency landing 30 kilometres (18.64 miles)from an airfield near the town of Tiksi in the Sakha Republic at 4:45 a.m. local time, the TASS news agency reported.

The ministry said a team of military investigators had been flown to the crash site. (Reporting by Peter Hobson; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
