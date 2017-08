MOSCOW, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Russian authorities said on Thursday it would take at least 30 days to establish the cause of a plane crash in the Black Sea on Sunday that killed 92 people.

"We hope to reach final conclusions no earlier than in 30 days," Sergei Bainetov, lieutenant general with Russian defence ministry, told a briefing. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Peter Hobson; Editing by Katya Golubkova)