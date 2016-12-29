FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Russia says does not rule out "terrorist act" in Black Sea jet crash
December 29, 2016 / 10:26 AM / 8 months ago

Russia says does not rule out "terrorist act" in Black Sea jet crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Russian authorities said on Thursday they had not ruled out that a "terrorist act" could have caused the crash of a military plane into the Black Sea on Sunday, but said it was only one of the theories under consideration.

"The was no explosion on board," said Sergei Bainetov, the Russian Air Force's head of flight safety who heads a government commission investigating the crash, which killed 92 people.

"But this isn't the only type of terrorist act ... It could have been any type of mechanical impact, so we don't rule out a terrorist act," Bainetov said. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Peter Hobson; Editing by Katya Golubkova)

