SCOW, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Russian investigators on Friday cancelled their request for the owner of Russia’s largest airport to be arrested and said they wanted him to be placed under house arrest instead, a Reuters reporter said.

Dmitry Kamenshchik was detained the previous day on charges relating to an alleged security failure at the airport during a terrorist attack in 2011. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Andrew Osborn)