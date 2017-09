MOSCOW, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Russia’s Sheremetyevo airport is in talks with Sberbank, VTB and state development bank VEB on refinancing a $836 million loan, Chief Executive Mikhail Vasilenko told reporters.

He added that the biggest progress in talks so far has been made with with VTB. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)