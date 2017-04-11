FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Black smoke rising from Moscow's Vnukovo airport: Reuters photographer
April 11, 2017 / 1:19 PM / 4 months ago

Black smoke rising from Moscow's Vnukovo airport: Reuters photographer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 11 (Reuters) - A Reuters photographer at Moscow's Vnukovo airport said on Tuesday there was black smoke rising from a part of the airfield where planes are parked.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is due to land at the airport on Tuesday afternoon to begin a visit to Moscow. The photographer said when the smoke was spotted, Tillerson's aircraft had yet to land. Officials at the airport could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Maxim Shemetov; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)

