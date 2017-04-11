Black smoke rising from Moscow's Vnukovo airport: Reuters photographer

MOSCOW, April 11 (Reuters) - A Reuters photographer at Moscow's Vnukovo airport said on Tuesday there was black smoke rising from a part of the airfield where planes are parked.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is due to land at the airport on Tuesday afternoon to begin a visit to Moscow. The photographer said when the smoke was spotted, Tillerson's aircraft had yet to land. Officials at the airport could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Maxim Shemetov; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)