Turkish firm wins contract to build Moscow airport terminal
March 18, 2016 / 9:11 AM / a year ago

Turkish firm wins contract to build Moscow airport terminal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 18 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Renaissance Construction has won a tender to build a terminal and tunnel at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport, Mikhail Vasilenko, Sheremetyevo’s chief executive, said on Friday.

The choice of a Turkish firm is unusual because Moscow imposed sanctions on Ankara after Turkey downed a Russian warplane near the Turkish-Syrian border in November.

Vasilenko did not disclose the price or any other details, but Sheremetyevo said in January that the construction of a passenger terminal and a tunnel by 2018 would cost $630 million.

Building a cargo terminal, for which a separate tender is expected, would cost an additional $70 million, it said.

Turkish companies were banished from Russia’s construction, tourism and hotel business from Jan. 1.

However, Renaissance Construction and Limak, the other Turkish firm which tendered, had submitted their bids from their Russian-registered subsidiaries, state-controlled Sheremetyevo said previously. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
