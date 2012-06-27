Acron profit boosted by rising food demand

* Acron Q1 net up to $155 mln on growing food demand

* Revenue up 33 pct, EBITDA up 7 pct

MOSCOW, June 27 (Reuters) - Russian fertiliser producer Acron posted a 34 percent rise in net profit in the first quarter, driven by growing global food demand, the company said on Wednesday.

“A new growing cycle quickly superseded the price adjustment we saw on fertiliser markets in late 2011 and early 2012,” Acron’s chairman of the board Alexander Popov said in a statement.

“The world’s increasing demand for food supplies requires increased output from fertiliser producers”.

The company said net profit rose to 5.1 billion roubles ($154.95 million) in the quarter from 3.8 billion roubles a year ago, as revenue rose 33 percent to 18.4 billion roubles from 13.9 billion roubles a year ago. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were up 7 percent to 4.9 billion roubles from 4.6 billion roubles a year ago.

The company, which boosted overall commercial output by 6.3 percent to 1.6 million tonnes year-on-year, is on track to develop its Oleniy Ruchei phosphate mine in the Arctic Murmansk region.

“The open pit mine was commissioned in May 2012, and soon we plan to launch the processing unit and commence production of the final product - apatite concentrate,” Popov said.

Acron offered to buy Polish chemical maker Azoty Tarnow earlier this year for roughly $440 million, but the bid has faced opposition from the state-run company.

Acron is one of Europe’s top 10 mineral fertiliser groups with assets in Canada, China, Estonia and Russia. ($1 = 32.9142 Russian roubles) (Reporting By Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by Lidia Kelly and Hans-Juergen Peters)