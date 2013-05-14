Russia's Alfa may reinvest TNK-BP proceeds in energy

MOSCOW, May 14 (Reuters) - Mikhail Fridman’s Alfa Group, which recently made over $13 billion from selling its stake in TNK-BP, may reinvest in the oil and gas sector if it finds suitable assets, a senior executive at one of Alfa’s subsidiaries said.

Alfa Group, a conglomerate with stakes in telecoms group Vimpelcom, struggling food retailer X5 and Alfa Bank, sold the stake in crude producer TNK-BP to state oil company Rosneft in Russia’s largest ever takeover.

Petr Aven, chairman of the board at Alfa Bank, said the group planned to invest in the financial sector, telecoms and retail, “our traditional businesses”.

“If we find a possibility to return (to the oil and gas sector), we will return,” he said.

Aven was speaking to reporters after Alfa Group announced plans to spend up to $100 million on a charity programme aimed at improving child health in Russia.

Aven, also a member of the supervisory board of Alfa Group, did not specify whether it would buy energy assets in Russia or abroad.

President Vladimir Putin has said he hoped the tycoons selling out of TNK-BP would reinvest the proceeds back into Russia, but that he would not force them to.

Some observers have said Fridman, who controls Alfa alongside German Khan and Alexey Kousmichoff, is looking to spread his risk and pare back his exposure to Russia.

Fridman, whose fortune is estimated at $16.5 billion by Forbes, has made some large exits in Russia, selling out of MegaFon and TNK-BP, while making moves to increase his influence over Egypt’s Orascom Telecom and Turkey’s Turkcell. The group tried recently to buy the Russian unit of Nordic telecoms operator Tele2.

Alfa Group is also setting up an international investment business, the head of the AAR consortium which invested in TNK-BP said recently. This would look for long-term strategic investment opportunities in Russia, North and South America, Asia and Africa.