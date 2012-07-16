FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alfa Bank considers dollar-denominated ECP deal-IFR
July 16, 2012 / 8:47 AM / in 5 years

Alfa Bank considers dollar-denominated ECP deal-IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 16 (Reuters) - Russia’s largest privately owned lender Alfa Bank mandated two banks to help arrange an issue of Eurocommercial paper (ECP), IFR, a Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service, said on Monday.

IFR said the Russian lender had mandated Goldman Sachs and UBS for the possible dollar-denominated deal with a 12-month tenor. The issue may follow this week and is a subject to market conditions.

Russian borrowers have already raised over $25 billion via Eurobond issues so far this year, more than in the whole of 2011. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by David Holmes)

