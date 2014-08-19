Russia's Alfa Bank says plans Eurobond of at least $500 mln in Sept

MOSCOW, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Russia’s largest private bank Alfa Bank plans to issue subordinated Eurobonds worth at least $500 million in September, the bank’s chief managing director told journalists on Tuesday.

“We want (to do this) in September, ... but the question is how the situation will develop in September,” Alfa Bank’s Alexei Marei said at a news conference. “If there is a deal then it will be over 500 million (dollars).” (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)