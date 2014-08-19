FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Alfa Bank says plans Eurobond of at least $500 mln in Sept
August 19, 2014 / 8:06 AM / 3 years ago

Russia's Alfa Bank says plans Eurobond of at least $500 mln in Sept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Russia’s largest private bank Alfa Bank plans to issue subordinated Eurobonds worth at least $500 million in September, the bank’s chief managing director told journalists on Tuesday.

“We want (to do this) in September, ... but the question is how the situation will develop in September,” Alfa Bank’s Alexei Marei said at a news conference. “If there is a deal then it will be over 500 million (dollars).” (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

