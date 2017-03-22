ABH Holdings does not plan to sell Alfa Bank in Ukraine - chairman

MOSCOW, March 22 (Reuters) - ABH Holdings does not plan to sell Alfa Bank in Ukraine, the financial group's chairman and co-owner Pyotr Aven was quoted as saying on Wednesday by Russian news agency TASS.

Russian lenders, including Sberbank, have said they are looking for a quick exit from Ukraine after the central bank imposed more sanctions on them - part of a broader flare-up in tensions linked to separatist regions of eastern Ukraine which are backed by Russia.

Alfa Bank is not affected by the sanctions. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Writing by Alessandra Prentice)