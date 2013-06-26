FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Alrosa gets $500 mln loan from Unicredit
June 26, 2013 / 9:27 AM / in 4 years

Russia's Alrosa gets $500 mln loan from Unicredit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 26 (Reuters) - Russian diamond miner Alrosa has raised a $500-million loan from Unicredit bank to refinance its debt, the bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

The loan’s current maturity of six months can be extended to one year, the bank added.

Alrosa is preparing for a share placement that could value the business at up to $15 billion. Its share sale, which the Russian government has been promising since the mid-2000s, is due to be carried out on the Moscow bourse in October or November. (Reporting by Polina Devitt)

