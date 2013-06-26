Russia's Alrosa gets $500 mln loan from Unicredit

MOSCOW, June 26 (Reuters) - Russian diamond miner Alrosa has raised a $500-million loan from Unicredit bank to refinance its debt, the bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

The loan’s current maturity of six months can be extended to one year, the bank added.

Alrosa is preparing for a share placement that could value the business at up to $15 billion. Its share sale, which the Russian government has been promising since the mid-2000s, is due to be carried out on the Moscow bourse in October or November. (Reporting by Polina Devitt)