July 7, 2016 / 10:21 AM / a year ago

Order book for Russia's Alrosa share sale fully covered -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 7 (Reuters) - The order book for a share placement in Russian diamond producer Alrosa is fully covered, two financial market sources told Reuters on Thursday, quoting information from organisers of the placement.

Russia on Wednesday launched the sale of 10.9 percent of ordinary shares in Alrosa, the world's largest producer of rough diamonds in carat terms, as part of a privatisation programme to help bolster government finances which have been hit by weak oil prices. (Reporting by Olga Popova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

