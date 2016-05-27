FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Russia's Alrosa to hold US, UK investor meetings ahead of stake sale
May 27, 2016 / 12:16 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Russia's Alrosa to hold US, UK investor meetings ahead of stake sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds comments, background)

MOSCOW, May 27 (Reuters) - Russian diamond miner Alrosa will hold investor meetings in the United States and the United Kingdom in June ahead of a stake sale, a Sberbank executive said on Friday.

The Russian government aims to make more than 60 billion roubles ($909 million) from selling a 10.9 percent stake in Alrosa, with the sale taking place on the Moscow Exchange this year.

The US and UK meetings were "to invite a wide range of those who are interested in (privatisation)", Sberbank First Deputy Chairman Maxim Poletayev told reporters.

State-controlled lenders Sberbank and VTB are among the organizers of the investors' meetings.

Russia plans a major privatisation push this year in a move to stop the budget deficit expanding beyond the target level of 3 percent of gross domestic product.

$1 = 66.0304 roubles Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Lidia Kelly and Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Katya Golubkova

