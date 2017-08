MOSCOW, May 27 (Reuters) - Russian diamond miner Alrosa will hold investor meetings in the United States and Britain, Sberbank First Deputy Chairman Maxim Poletayev said on Friday.

He gave no further details.

The Russian government plans to sell a stake in the firm later this year. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)