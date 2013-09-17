FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian diamond miner Alrosa plans share sale in Oct - sources
Sections
Featured
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
September 17, 2013 / 9:52 AM / 4 years ago

Russian diamond miner Alrosa plans share sale in Oct - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Russian diamond miner Alrosa plans a share sale in Moscow this October, firming up the schedule of the autumn offering, three banking sources and two sources familiar with the company’s plans told Reuters on Tuesday.

Alrosa, the world’s top producer by output in carats, competes with Anglo American’s De Beers, the world’s No.1 diamond producer by revenue.

The federal and regional governments plan to sell 14 percent of the company’s shares in Moscow in the privatisation deal, which has been in the works since the mid-2000s.

The company sees its valuation between $9 billion and $15 billion, CEO Fyodor Andreev said in May.

Alrosa declined to comment on Tuesday.

Its second-quarter net profit more than doubled to 8.4 billion roubles ($257 million) after currency losses had halved. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva, Olga Popova, Zlata Garasyuta and Polina Devitt; Editing by Douglas Busvine)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.