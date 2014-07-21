Russian diamond miner Alrosa Q2 output down 16 pct yr/yr

MOSCOW, July 21 (Reuters) - Russian diamond mining company Alrosa said on Monday its second-quarter output fell 16 percent, year-on-year, to 8 million carats largely as a result of the scheduled repair works and lower grade at one of its pipes.

Alrosa, the world’s top producer by output in carats, also reported a 7 percent output decline for the first half of the year to 15.9 million carats with sales up 13 percent to $2.7 billion. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Lidia Kelly)