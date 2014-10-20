Russian diamond miner Alrosa's Q3 output down 2 pct

MOSCOW, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Russian state-controlled diamond miner Alrosa said on Monday its third-quarter production decreased by 2 percent, year-on-year, because of lower output at a mine in Russia’s Far East.

Its third-quarter 2014 diamond production totalled 9.7 million carats, down from 9.9 million carats in the same period a year ago, the company said in a statement.

The company’s rough diamond sales were up 8 percent for the first nine months of 2014 compared to the same period last year at 28.8 million carats or $3.7 billion. (Reporting by Andrey Kuzmin; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)