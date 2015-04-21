FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Alrosa says Q1 output up 6 pct year-on-year
Sections
Featured
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
Future of Money
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
April 21, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

Russia's Alrosa says Q1 output up 6 pct year-on-year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 21 (Reuters) - Russian diamond mining company Alrosa said on Tuesday its first-quarter output rose 6 percent year-on-year to 8.4 million carats and revenue from rough diamond sales was set to reach at least $1.1 billion.

Alrosa, the world’s top producer by output in carats, also reported that its first-quarter rough diamond prices fell by 3 percent.

However, market conditions are expected to improve thanks to key markets in the United States, China and India, it added in a statement. (Reporting by Diana Asonova; Writing by Polina Devitt, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.