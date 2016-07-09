FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Russia prices Alrosa share placement at 65 rbls/share, raising $820 mln - source
July 9, 2016 / 2:06 PM / a year ago

Russia prices Alrosa share placement at 65 rbls/share, raising $820 mln - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 9 (Reuters) - The Russian government has priced the share placement of diamond producer Alrosa at 65 roubles ($1.02) per share, raising almost $820 million, a source close to the placement told Reuters on Saturday.

The Alrosa share placement is a part of Russia's privatisation drive as it looks for ways to reduce the budget deficit resulting from falling oil prices and international sanctions over its role in the Ukraine crisis.

Alrosa and government officials were not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 63.8115 roubles) (Reporting by Polina Devitt; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Christian Lowe and Louise Heavens)

