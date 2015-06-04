UPDATE 2-Weaker rouble pushes Russia's Alrosa Q1 profit to 22.2 bln rbls

(Adds CEO quote, background)

MOSCOW, June 4 (Reuters) - Russian diamond mining company Alrosa said on Thursday its net profit rose to 22.2 billion roubles ($409 million) in the first quarter of 2015, up almost fourfold year-on-year due to a weaker rouble.

Alrosa, the world’s top producer by output in carats, and other Russian exporters have benefited from the depreciation of the rouble, weakened by Western sanctions and lower oil prices, as their costs fell in dollar-terms, supporting margins.

“First quarter results were mainly driven by a favourable foreign exchange market environment,” chief executive Andrey Zharkov said in a statement.

The company also said it achieved higher prices for its gem-quality rough diamonds due to a better product mix, which helped to compensate for weaker market demand.

“The diamond market in the first quarter was less active compared with (the same period last year) due to a lower demand for rough diamonds from Indian cutters and polishers,” Zharkov said.

Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 42.9 billon roubles, up 65 percent compared to the previous year, the company said. Revenue increased 31 percent to 74.6 billion roubles.

Alrosa recorded a 16.8 billion rouble loss last year, as the tumbling value of the rouble prompted a revaluation of the dollar-denominated part of its debt.

But the miner has said it expects net income of 100 billion roubles in 2015 and to increase sales by one percent, taking advantage of rising production and using offtake from its stock. ($1 = 54.3005 roubles) (Reporting by Diana Asonova and Jack Stubbs; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Elizabeth Piper)