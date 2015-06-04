Russia's Alrosa says Q1 net profit rises to 22.2 bln rbls

MOSCOW, June 4 (Reuters) - Russian diamond mining company Alrosa said on Thursday its net profit rose almost fourfold to 22.2 billion roubles ($409 million) in the first quarter of 2015 from 6 billion roubles in the same period year ago.

Alrosa, the world’s top producer by output in carats, also said its revenues reached 74.6 billion roubles in the first quarter, up 31 percent year-on-year. ($1 = 54.3005 roubles) (Reporting by Diana Asonova; writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)