FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Alrosa says Q1 net profit rises to 22.2 bln rbls
Sections
Featured
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
Energy & Environment
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
June 4, 2015 / 6:03 AM / 2 years ago

Russia's Alrosa says Q1 net profit rises to 22.2 bln rbls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 4 (Reuters) - Russian diamond mining company Alrosa said on Thursday its net profit rose almost fourfold to 22.2 billion roubles ($409 million) in the first quarter of 2015 from 6 billion roubles in the same period year ago.

Alrosa, the world’s top producer by output in carats, also said its revenues reached 74.6 billion roubles in the first quarter, up 31 percent year-on-year. ($1 = 54.3005 roubles) (Reporting by Diana Asonova; writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.