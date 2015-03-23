Russia's Alrosa says 2014 net loss at 16.8 bln roubles

MOSCOW, March 23 (Reuters) - Russian diamond mining company Alrosa said on Monday it had a net loss of 16.8 billion roubles ($283.28 million) in 2014 due to the revaluation of the dollar-denominated part of its debt portfolio caused by a weaker rouble.

The miner, the world’s top producer by output in carats, said its revenue rose 23 percent to 207.2 billion roubles and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation grew by 36 percent to 93.9 billion roubles. ($1 = 59.3050 roubles) (Reporting by Polina Devitt and Lidia Kelly, editing by Elizabeth Piper)