FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Alrosa says 2014 net loss at 16.8 bln roubles
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
March 23, 2015 / 10:41 AM / 2 years ago

Russia's Alrosa says 2014 net loss at 16.8 bln roubles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 23 (Reuters) - Russian diamond mining company Alrosa said on Monday it had a net loss of 16.8 billion roubles ($283.28 million) in 2014 due to the revaluation of the dollar-denominated part of its debt portfolio caused by a weaker rouble.

The miner, the world’s top producer by output in carats, said its revenue rose 23 percent to 207.2 billion roubles and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation grew by 36 percent to 93.9 billion roubles. ($1 = 59.3050 roubles) (Reporting by Polina Devitt and Lidia Kelly, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.