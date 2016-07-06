FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alrosa says Russia won't violate sanctions with proceeds from stake sale
July 6, 2016 / 4:25 PM / a year ago

Alrosa says Russia won't violate sanctions with proceeds from stake sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 6 (Reuters) - Russia's Alrosa said on Wednesday that the Russian government would not use any part of the proceeds from selling a portion of its stake in the diamond miner for any activity that would violate Western sanctions.

Alrosa added in a statement that an accelerated book building had been launched on Wednesday for the government's stake sale. Russia's Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev earlier announced the start of the sale. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by David Evans)

