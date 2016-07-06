FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 6, 2016 / 4:15 PM / a year ago

Russian economy minister announces start of Alrosa stake sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 6 (Reuters) - Russia's Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Wednesday that the Russian government had offered 10.9 percent of diamond miner Alrosa's ordinary shares to investors earlier in the day as part of a privatisation programme.

Proceeds from the Alrosa stake sale will go towards general budget expenditure, Ulyukayev added. Sources told Reuters earlier that the books for the Alrosa share placement would open on Wednesday. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Alexander Winning, editing by David Evans)

