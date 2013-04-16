FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Altimo says makes offer for Orascom
April 16, 2013 / 8:06 AM / 4 years ago

Russia's Altimo says makes offer for Orascom

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 16 (Reuters) - Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman’s Altimo on Tuesday confirmed that a subsidiary has offered to buy 100 percent of Egypt’s Orascom Telecom, while part-owner Vimpelcom will not tender its shares in the offer.

Egypt’s stock exchange said in March that the Cyprus-based firm owned by Altimo offered $0.70 per share for all of Orascom Telecom’s 5.245 billion shares.

Cairo-based Orascom Telecom, a heavyweight on the Egyptian Stock Exchange, is controlled by Russia’s Vimpelcom, which together with subsidiaries owns 51.92 percent. Altimo owns 47.85 percent of Vimpelcom.

