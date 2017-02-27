BRIEF-Brookfield Asset Management announces pricing of $750 mln note offering
* Brookfield asset management announces pricing of us$750 million note offering
MOSCOW Feb 27 Russia is proposing the creation of an OPEC-like organisation in for the global aluminium industry, TASS news agency quoted Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov as saying on Monday.
Russia's Rusal was overtaken by China's Hongqiao as the world's biggest aluminium producer several years ago, as Rusal cut back its production capacity due to a fall in prices.
NEW YORK, March 7 Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive officer at DoubleLine Capital, said on Tuesday that he expects the Federal Reserve to undertake "old school" sequential rate hikes until "something breaks."
* Announces completion of $3,125,000 financing in connection with proposed business combination