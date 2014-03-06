FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia amnesties former defence minister Anatoly Serdyukov - Ifax
March 6, 2014 / 8:51 AM / 4 years ago

Russia amnesties former defence minister Anatoly Serdyukov - Ifax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 6 (Reuters) - Russian investigators have amnestied former defence minister Anatoly Serdyukov, Interfax news agency reported on Thursday, citing a source with knowledge of the situation.

Serdyukov, who was sacked as defence minister in November 2012, was being investigated on charges of negligence for using government funds to build a road to a resort.

He had applied for amnesty under an amnesty law passed to mark the 20th anniversary of Russia’s constitution, and the request was granted almost immediately, the source told Inferfax. (Reporting by Jason Bush, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

