MOSCOW, April 23 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday Russian gas producer Gazprom was looking into the possibility of jointly developing hydrocarbon deposits in Argentina.

Earlier, Russia and Argentina signed several cooperation agreements, underlining Moscow’s drive to deepen ties with countries in Latin American after coming under Western sanctions over Ukraine. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk and Vladimir Soldatkin, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Lidia Kelly)