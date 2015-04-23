Russia, Argentina sign energy framework deals

MOSCOW, April 23 (Reuters) - Russia and Argentina signed several cooperation documents on Thursday, paving the way for the construction of a nuclear power plant in Argentina and for closer work in the natural gas sector.

Russian state-owned gas producer Gazprom and Argentine state oil company YPF signed a memorandum on cooperation, while Russia’s Rosatom signed a similar memorandum for the nuclear power plant. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Elizabeth Piper)