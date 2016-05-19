AIIB to look at Russia's Putin proposals for financing in Russia

SOCHI, Russia, May 19 (Reuters) - The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) will take a careful look at proposals made by President Vladimir Putin for the bank to finance projects in Russia, the AIIB’s president said.

“Russia is a very important member of AIIB - and it’s also a regional member, so Russia is eligible for financing from the AIIB,” Jin Liqun told reporters on the sidelines of a Russia-ASEAN summit in Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi.

On Wednesday, Putin said that Russia may propose that the Chinese-backed AIIB looks at financing Russia’s Transsib railway expansion, development of a Northern Sea maritime route,and projects in the country’s Far East region.

“The projects proposed by President Vladimir Putin cover many important areas and particularly in the Asian part of Russia,” Jin Liqun said.

“We... certainly will welcome all of the proposals from our member countries and we would take a careful look at all of the project proposals to see if they are feasible and if we are financially competent to finance all these projects. Given the limited resources we have to be very much selective.” (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Christian Lowe)