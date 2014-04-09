FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia to expand ESPO to 80 mln tonnes by 2020-energy minister
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
April 9, 2014 / 8:16 AM / 3 years ago

Russia to expand ESPO to 80 mln tonnes by 2020-energy minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 9 (Reuters) - Russia plans to expand its East Siberia-Pacific Ocean (ESPO) pipeline to 80 million tonnes (1.6 million barrels per day) by 2020, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday.

Russia is pumping oil to Asia via ESPO, which ends up in the Pacific port of Kozmino and via the ESPO spur to China.

In 2013, ESPO shipped 18.3 million tonnes of oil which were loaded on tankers in Kozmino while China got almost 16 million tonnes of oil via the ESPO spur. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; additional reporting by Olesya Astakhova; writing by; Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.