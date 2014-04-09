Russia to expand ESPO to 80 mln tonnes by 2020-energy minister

MOSCOW, April 9 (Reuters) - Russia plans to expand its East Siberia-Pacific Ocean (ESPO) pipeline to 80 million tonnes (1.6 million barrels per day) by 2020, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday.

Russia is pumping oil to Asia via ESPO, which ends up in the Pacific port of Kozmino and via the ESPO spur to China.

In 2013, ESPO shipped 18.3 million tonnes of oil which were loaded on tankers in Kozmino while China got almost 16 million tonnes of oil via the ESPO spur. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; additional reporting by Olesya Astakhova; writing by; Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)