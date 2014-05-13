UPDATE 1-Russian car sales fall 8 percent in April-AEB

(Adds quote, rouble)

MOSCOW, May 13 (Reuters) - Russian auto sales fell 8 percent in April year-on-year as a weaker rouble hurt consumer demand, the Association of European Businesses lobby group said, continuing a decline after sales stabilised in March.

Car sales have been falling as Russia’s already weak economy is further hit by Western sanctions over Ukraine and people delay making large purchases. They are expected to remain weak this year. [ID nL6N0N027B]

“After a brief spell of recovery, the market is falling back into negative territory,” said Joerg Schreiber, chairman of the AEB Automobile Manufacturers Committee.

“It is obvious that recent price increases forced by a weaker rouble are taking their toll on consumer demand which had been fragile to begin with.”

The rouble's 6 percent decline this year helps domestic producers which have localised production but hinders those which import.