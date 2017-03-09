Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
MOSCOW, March 9 Sales of new cars in Russia fell 4.1 percent in February compared to the same period a year ago, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) lobby group said on Thursday.
"We see a very diverse sales performance by brand this month, in aggregate not enough to generate a plus for the total market as some of the traditional volume makers contributed less than they did in the same period one year ago," said Joerg Schreiber, chairman of the AEB Automobile Manufacturers Committee.
Schreiber said he expected to see an improvement in outlook for total market sales in the coming months. (Writing by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
NEW YORK, March 10 In an unusual filing in the consolidated litigation over Volkswagen’s emissions cheating software, the car company has accused the leading plaintiffs' firm Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro of attempting to inflate its account of hourly billings in the class action by VW dealers to justify its $28 million fee request.
DETROIT, March 10 California, the largest U.S. car market, plans to allow testing on public roads of self-driving vehicles without human backup drivers by the end of the year, state officials said Friday.