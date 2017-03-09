MOSCOW, March 9 Sales of new cars in Russia fell 4.1 percent in February compared to the same period a year ago, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) lobby group said on Thursday.

"We see a very diverse sales performance by brand this month, in aggregate not enough to generate a plus for the total market as some of the traditional volume makers contributed less than they did in the same period one year ago," said Joerg Schreiber, chairman of the AEB Automobile Manufacturers Committee.

Schreiber said he expected to see an improvement in outlook for total market sales in the coming months. (Writing by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)