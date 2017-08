SOCHI, Russia, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Russia's domestic car market will grow by 1 to 2 percent next year if government subsidies for the sector stay at the 2016 level, Vadim Shvetsov, head of Russian car maker Sollers, told Reuters on Friday.

