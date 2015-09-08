FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Russian car sales in August down 19.4 pct yr/yr -AEB
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 8, 2015 / 11:42 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Russian car sales in August down 19.4 pct yr/yr -AEB

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds AEB comment)

MOSCOW, Sept 8 (Reuters) - New car sales in Russia fell 19.4 percent year-on-year in August after a 27.5 percent drop in the previous month, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) lobby group said on Tuesday.

The decline slowed thanks to the recent drop in the value of the rouble against the dollar, which prompted consumers to buy cars before anticipated price increases, the AEB said.

“Currency fluctuations continue to have an enormous impact on day-to-day consumer behaviour and demand for high-value goods like cars,” Joerg Schreiber, chairman of the AEB Automobile Manufacturers Committee, said in a statement.

“The latest sharp drop in the value of the rouble is a sure guarantee for the market to see an immediate uplift in sales, only to be followed by a corresponding slump later. So get ready for another ride on the Russian roller coaster!”

August sales of new passenger cars and light commercial vehicles stood at 138,670 cars.

Sales of 1.05 million for the first eight months of the year were down 33.5 percent, the AEB statement said.

The AEB earlier cut its 2015 forecast for new car sales in Russia to 1.55 million, suggesting a 36 percent fall from 2014 levels.

After years of growth in excess of 10 percent, Russian car sales collapsed in 2014 as the economy shrank and the rouble weakened, due to lower oil prices and Western sanctions over Moscow’s role in the Ukraine crisis. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.