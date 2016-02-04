Peugeot Citroen to recall 1,638 C-Crosser cars in Russia -safety watchdog

MOSCOW, Feb 4 (Reuters) - French car maker Peugeot Citroën will voluntarily recall 1,638 cars of the Citroen C-Crosser model in Russia due to possible problems with their electronics systems, Russian state standards agency Rosstandart said on Thursday.

The recall will affect cars sold in the period from January 2009 through September 2010, Rosstandart said, because of potential faults in the Body Systems Interface (BSI), a unit which controls electronics in the car. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)