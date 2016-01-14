FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Russian car sales seen falling 4.7 pct in 2016
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 14, 2016 / 12:46 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Russian car sales seen falling 4.7 pct in 2016

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds quotes, detail)

MOSCOW, Jan 14 (Reuters) - New car sales in Russia are expected to fall for the third consecutive year in 2016, dropping 4.7 percent to 1.53 million vehicles, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) lobby group said on Thursday.

After a decade of annual sales growth in excess of 10 percent, Russia’s car industry has become a high-profile victim of the country’s economic downturn, fuelled by lower oil prices and Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis.

In 2015, sales plunged 36 percent to 1.6 million vehicles and were down 45.7 percent year-on-year in December alone, said Joerg Schreiber, chairman of the AEB’s Automobile Manufacturers Committee.

Russia has responded to plummeting sales, which have halved from their peak of almost 3 million a year in 2012-2013, by introducing a car-scrappage scheme and loan subsidies in a bid to support automakers.

Schreiber said the AEB’s forecast was based on continued government support and the smaller decline seen in 2016 compared to the previous year was due to the shrinking size of the market.

“It’s the base factor. The market has just gotten much smaller,” he said. “There is not much further it can drop.” (Reporting by Jack Stubbs and Gleb Stolyarov; Editing by Alexander Winning and Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
