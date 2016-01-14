FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's new car sales seen falling 4.7 pct in 2016 - AEB
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
January 14, 2016

Russia's new car sales seen falling 4.7 pct in 2016 - AEB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 14 (Reuters) - New car sales in Russia are expected to fall by 4.7 percent this year to 1.53 million units, Joerg Schreiber, chairman of the Automobile Manufacturers Committee of the Association of European Businesses, said on Thursday.

In 2015, car sales plunged by 36 percent to 1.6 million and were down 45.7 percent year-on-year in December alone, Schreiber told an annual news conference. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs and Gleb Stolyarov; writing by Polina Devitt and Maria Kiselyova; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)

