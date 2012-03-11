FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian car sales rise 25 pct in February - AEB
March 11, 2012 / 12:50 PM / 6 years ago

Russian car sales rise 25 pct in February - AEB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 11 (Reuters) - Russian car sales rose a better-than-expected 25 percent year-on-year in February, the Association of European Businesses said on Sunday, as drivers took advantage of benign economic conditions to snap up new vehicles.

“The encouraging start to 2012 continues .. a 23 percent year to date increase is better than anticipated in the last forecast,” the AEB’s autos committee chairman David Thomas said in a statement.

The AEB is forecasting a 12 percent rise in 2012 car sales to 2.8 million units, close to the pre-crisis mark of 2.9 million recorded in 2008.

Reporting by John Bowker; Editing by Megan Davies

