RPT-Russian car sales grew 11 percent in May - AEB

MOSCOW, June 8 (Reuters) - Russian car sales grew 11 percent year on year in May, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) said on Friday, maintaining the double digit growth that is expected to return the market to pre-crisis levels for the full year.

Western carmakers including General Motors, Ford , Renault and Fiat are investing heavily in Russia to take advantage of a market that is expected to overtake Germany as Europe’s biggest some time this decade.

The AEB maintained its forecast that 2.85 million cars would be sold in Russia during 2012, around 7.5 percent up on the previous year.