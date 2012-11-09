Russian car sales up 5 pct in Oct - AEB

MOSCOW, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Sales of new cars in Russia grew by 5 percent, year-on-year, in October, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) said on Friday.

AEB said 253,732 units were sold in October, and sales between January and October were up by 13 percent in comparison to the same period in 2011 to 2.4 million.

Western carmakers including General Motors, Ford , Renault and Fiat are investing heavily in Russia to take advantage of a market that is expected to overtake Germany as Europe’s biggest some time this decade.