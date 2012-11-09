FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian car sales up 5 pct in Oct - AEB
November 9, 2012 / 2:45 PM / 5 years ago

Russian car sales up 5 pct in Oct - AEB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Sales of new cars in Russia grew by 5 percent, year-on-year, in October, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) said on Friday.

AEB said 253,732 units were sold in October, and sales between January and October were up by 13 percent in comparison to the same period in 2011 to 2.4 million.

Western carmakers including General Motors, Ford , Renault and Fiat are investing heavily in Russia to take advantage of a market that is expected to overtake Germany as Europe’s biggest some time this decade.

