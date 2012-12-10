FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian car sales flat in November - AEB
December 10, 2012 / 8:01 AM / in 5 years

Russian car sales flat in November - AEB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Russian car sales were flat in November in annual terms for the first time in more than two years, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) said on Monday, after a rise of 5 percent the previous month.

AEB said 240,322 units were sold last month and a total of 2.68 million in the first 11 months of the year - up 12 percent year-on-year.

The AEB expects that at least 2.9 million cars would be sold in Russia during 2012.

Western carmakers including General Motors, Ford , Renault and Fiat are investing heavily in Russia to take advantage of a market that is expected to overtake Germany as Europe’s biggest some time this decade.

