Russian car sales up 14 pct in July - AEB
August 8, 2012 / 2:00 PM / in 5 years

Russian car sales up 14 pct in July - AEB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Russian car sales grew 14 percent year-on-year in July, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) said on Wednesday, after a rise of 10 percent the previous month.

AEB said 255,560 units were sold in July and a total of 1.67 million in the first seven months of 2012, up 14 percent year-on-year.

The AEB expects that 2.85 million cars will be sold in Russia during 2012, around 7.5 percent up on the previous year.

Western carmakers including General Motors, Ford , Renault and Fiat are investing heavily in Russia to take advantage of a market that is expected to overtake Germany as Europe’s biggest some time this decade.

